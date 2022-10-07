As the air gets colder, the leaves turn red and orange, and your regular Starbucks order switches from classic to pumpkin spice, you may be wondering how to maintain a classy home decor while still participating in the autumn aesthetic.

Whether you are trying to impress your holiday guests or simply attempting to get into the harvest spirit, there are boundless opportunities to incorporate fall festivity while still keeping a chic appearance. From gourds to candles to table dressers, these decor ideas are interchangeable with any home theme. No matter your pick, these items will leave your home feeling cozier and festive for the autumn season.

Wreaths

It seems only fitting to begin with the exterior decoration of the home, which is the first thing you and your guests will see when arriving. Dating back to ancient Rome, wreaths were signs of victory and, according to Bustle, representations of “eternity” or the “never-ending circle of life”. To continue this tradition, try a wreath with warm oranges, yellows, reds, and hints of gold to mimic the colours found naturally during the autumn season. There are plethoras of options, some including flowers, sometimes sprinkling in a mini pumpkin or two, and sometimes feathers or barley. To achieve a more put-together or cohesive look, find a wreath that both highlights one component (like the feathers/flowers/etc.) and has splashes of colours already found in your home. You can find autumn wreaths at nearly any local craft or decor store, with prices ranging from $25-$200.

Artificial Pumpkins

One of the most sure-fire ways to switch from summer to fall decoration is through pumpkins and warm autumn colours. Also available at virtually any craft or decor store, a classic stack of artificial, white, or orange pumpkins elevates any front porch, mantel, centrepiece, bookshelf, or coffee table from homey to harvest. Some come with gold embellishments on the stems or even flakes on the pumpkins themselves, leaving endless options to enhance your home’s style and match your fall vision. Try mixing and matching sizes and colours to give dimension, depth, and variety to your gourd group.

Candles

Not only can you find expensive scents for affordable prices, nothing feels more like fall than the assuaging aroma of apple, cinnamon, or caramel wafting through your home. Not only do they leave a comforting scent, but they also have endless potential to be elegantly dressed up. To reach a “fancy” presentation, consider different heights of glass candle holders (clear or coloured). For a sleek, modern look, consider glass cylinder holders for your fall candles. Adding these ornaments to your tables, mantels, or shelves will certainly add to your festive room.

Garlands

Although these are more common during the Christmas season, don’t be afraid to garnish your mantles or banisters with garlands of leaves, flowers, barley, and perhaps lights. Whether you hang them as one long strand or in individual clusters, anything that introduces tasteful autumn foliage into your home will automatically provide a classier festive feeling. You can find them (guess where?) at your local craft and decor store, ranging from a DIY project to about $50.

Cutlery, Crockery, and China, Oh My!

The right tableware is crucial to maintaining your fashionable post-summer feel, especially if your house tends to be the hotspot for fall family dinners. You can achieve this by matching warm, festive colours or through finding the right elegant pattern for your china. Matching, simple silverware can only add to the charm of your autumn dinner spread. Virtually any home-oriented store will have available options, as well as numerous online shops just a click away.

Throw Pillows/Blankets

As fall approaches, so does the desire to cuddle up and relish in the relaxing, comforting change in weather. There is no better time than to celebrate with a new set of pillows. 2021 brings numerous different trends in media, clothing, and especially home decor. The new has become a wilder, brighter version of the old, with influences and sprinkles of decades ranging from the Victorian era all the way to the 70s. Whatever your preference may be, you can never go wrong with a light overtone and splashes of warm, vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges. Try smaller, circular pillows contrasting with large square and medium rectangular pillows. If pillows are not within the vision board of your dream fall aesthetic, try a throw blanket to cozy up the room and add a pop of colour.

Table Runner

These simple decorations are perfect for elevating a simple dining room table. Over a tablecloth, a properly draped emerald or warm-coloured silk runner provides a sense of elegance. A macrame table runner can be equally as decorative and emits a more bohemian style. Gauze table runners are perfect for a fun yet relaxed feel.

Whether you want a simple or complex look, these decor ideas are sure to elevate your home’s appearance and leave your guests and family feeling cozy and relaxed!