FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Rod and Gun Club hosted a light rifle shoot for BC High School Rodeo Association students on Friday.

The event was split into the junior division (Grades 5 to 8) and the senior division (Grades 9 to 12).

Hadley Gitscheff placed first in the junior division, and Cali Schippmann came out on top in the senior division.

The top three finishes in the junior division were Blake Greenlees and Brody Newsham, placing second and third, respectively.

Mia Pallister placed second in the senior division, followed by Nevada Jones.

