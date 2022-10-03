FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tenants of Shady Acre Mobile Home Park received a letter from Sterling Management Services recently stating a treatment system has been installed to treat the manganese in the water.

The letter says residents will experience cloudy to dark water until the system finishes flushing.

Sterling claims the water will still be monitored and tested, and residents will be informed when the water is safe to use again.

The company will continue to provide and deliver bottled potable water. Residents can contact the Sterling office if they require more water.

Sterling Management can be contacted at the office at 250-785-2829 or by email at info@sterlingmgmt.ca.