FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The City of Fort St. John’s ‘Energetic Amazing Race kicked off today after being cancelled last May due to staffing issues.

Paola Banks, recreation programmer for the City of Fort St. John, said she is pleased with this year’s turnout.

“We’re excited to have a lot of new organizations that joined this year, we had about 17 teams register,” said Banks.

“We have around 108 participants racing all over this morning.”

According to Banks, the teams dress up in costumes and race on foot to different participating locations, where they are given clues for their next destination.

The race was split into two categories, family and adult, with prizes for the best-dressed team in each category.

Each team required at least two racers, with a maximum of six.

Banks said the City is appreciative of the businesses that chose to participate.

“We’re very thankful for the communities support for this,” said Banks.

The Energetic Amazing Race took place Saturday, September 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.