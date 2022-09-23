HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Battleship Mountain wildfire remains classified as out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), and crews continue working on containment.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire is approximately 31,400 hectares, and the BCWS says the increased size is due to accurate mapping and an updated track of the fire’s perimeter.

BCWS says the fire is continuing to smoulder in heavier fuel areas, and fire activity is expected to increase on Friday due to increased winds.

The service also says some candling may occur as winds pick up on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Government of B.C., candling is when a tree or a small clump of trees ignites and flares up, typically from bottom to top.

Despite the winds, BCWS doesn’t expect significant growth or aggressive fire behaviour.

Crews continue working on mop-up, guard building and direct attack operations on the fire.

Danger tree specialists, falling coordinators and fallers continue danger tree assessment and removal, according to BCWS.

The Johnson Forest Service Road is still closed at Highway 29.

There are currently 105 firefighters, eight pieces of heavy equipment, six danger tree assessors and fallers, and two helicopters supporting the work on this wildfire.

In the Prince George Fire Centre region, there are currently 24 active fires.

The Bearhole Lake wildfire is under control at 6,499 hectares.

The Hasler Flats wildfire is also under control, sitting at 213 hectares.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire, north of the Battleship Mountain wildfire, is also under control and is 1,661.70 hectares.

A lightning-caused wildfire near Graham River is classified as being held at 63 hectares.

Provincially, there are 174 active wildfires, and there have been 1,555 wildfires this year.