CHETWYND, B.C.– The District of Chetwynd’s six councillors were elected by acclamation on Tuesday.

With six seats on the council and only six candidates, Chetwynd’s councillors were acclaimed this week. No election was needed to select between candidates.

Incumbents Clay Bassendowski, Melvin Deck, and Janet Wark return to their seats with the acclamation.

Andrea Smith, Kaya MacDonald, and Julia Nelson are the newcomers filling the remaining seats.

An election will still decide the mayor’s seat on October 15th. Incumbent Allen Coutrielle and newcomer Michael Warrington are both running for the seat.