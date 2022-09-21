VICTORIA, B.C. — The province’s new funding program to support the expansion of high-speed internet to rural, remote, and Indigenous communities is open for applications.

According to a release from B.C.’s Ministry of Citizens’ Services, applicants can apply for funding that will support the expansion of broadband to areas that do not have access to internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 10 Mbps upload speed.

According to a release, this is the target speed for the universal service objective set by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, a federal telecom regulatory agency.

Earlier this year, the governments of both B.C. and Canada announced an agreement to invest as much as $830 million towards improving and expanding broadband connectivity infrastructure throughout B.C.

This reportedly builds on the province’s investments and includes a $289 million commitment announced in Budget 2022.

This funding will be paid out through the Connecting Communities BC program and supports the province’s target of connecting all households to high-speed internet access by 2027.

The goal reportedly aims to “level the playing field” for British Columbians and ensures every community will have access to jobs, education, training, health care and new economic opportunities.

For more information on Connecting Communities B.C., visit the government website.