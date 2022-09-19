FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace region was present at the 55+ BC Games in Victoria last week.

Out of the twenty athletes representing the region, seven medals were earned across four events.

In total, the Peace River-Liard zone won three gold medals, three silver, and one bronze.

Andy Orcena from Fort St. John and Brian Dean from Quesnel took home gold in 55 to 64 men’s doubles darts.

Corey Jonsson from Fort St. John and Dan Hogg from Taylor also took home gold in mixed 3.0 doubles in pickleball for ages 55 to 64.

In the women’s 55 to 64 doubles 3.0 pickleball, Jonsson from Fort St. John and Bear Flat’s Arlene Boon took home silver.

Robin O’Reilly from Dawson Creek took gold in women’s 75 to 79 100 metre freestyle swimming with a time of 1:36:54.

Ken Anderson from Taylor won silver in the 55+ low net category for men’s golf.

In the low gross category for women’s 55+ golf, Carol Giesbrecht from Chetwynd took home silver.

Mark Haynes from Taylor took home a bronze medal in the low net category for men’s 55+ golf.