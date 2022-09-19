Home lighting choices not only help create a warm, secure, and functional living space; they also impact the environment. Swapping older bulbs, outlets, and fixtures for new sustainable lighting alternatives is one simple thing you can do to conserve energy, cut utility costs, and green up your home. Follow these eco-friendly home lighting tips to get started.

Switch to LED Light Bulbs and Home Fixtures

Switching to LED light bulbs is an easy, sustainable home upgrade. ENERGY STAR-rated LED light products use at least 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lights. These energy-efficient bulbs may cost more initially, but the higher price is offset by a longer life span and lower home electricity costs.

Due to increased popularity, a growing number of LED products are available to brighten residential spaces. From aesthetically pleasing recessed downlights in kitchens, bathrooms, and halls to under-counter nook lights, ceiling fixtures, and holiday lights – there are so many different functional and interior design options to choose from!

Manage Home Lighting with Smart Lighting Solutions

Managing home lighting usage is an important part of maintaining a green lifestyle. Setting holiday and exterior lights on timers is one way to decrease energy use and costs. Another obvious solution is to turn off all lights when you leave a room or when you’re not using them.

You can also control indoor and outdoor lights more efficiently via smart home devices like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Install smart plugs to set timers or use voice commands on Alexa to turn various lights on and off. Motion-activated outdoor LED flood lights with wireless smart control will also add eco-friendly exterior security to your property.

Use Outlet Covers That Double as Night Lights

Traditional night lights draw energy from a standard wall outlet and shine to help you or your kids navigate around the house in the dark. Snap Power’s innovative outlet covers double as eco-friendly night lights! The easy-to-install soft guidelights illuminate a space without wires or batteries – energy-saving LED lights are housed in the cover. They turn on and off via a built-in sensor and can last up to 25 years. Plus, the outlet plugs are free to power other devices and come in multiple colours and configurations like standard, three-prong, and GFCI outlet covers.

Photo: phototropic via gettyimages.com

Leverage Natural Light and Solar Lighting Options

Research shows that lighting affects emotions and a sense of well-being – with evidence that people are more optimistic on sunny days. Exposure to sunlight also gives us a vital source of vitamin D – and shorter, darker days can cause seasonal affective disorder. Therefore, leveraging sunlight whenever and wherever possible can help boost your mental state and harnessing natural light also conserves energy! Simply open blinds and curtains to let the sun stream in during the day. If feasible, you can also reduce energy use and enhance your home’s architectural design with strategically placed skylights in the kitchen, great room, master bedroom, or other commonly used indoor areas.

Indoor/outdoor solar lamps and lanterns offer more Earth-friendly portable lighting solutions, as they harness the power of the sun to illuminate a room. As a safer alternative to kerosene-powered lamps, solar lights are especially handy for camping, hiking, or remote areas without electricity.

Enjoy Sustainable Security with Solar Powered Exterior Lighting

Exterior lighting heightens home security and enhances landscape appeal. LED outdoor lights save energy and, like interior lights, use automated controls. By comparison, solar-powered landscape lights cost nothing to operate – so they drive down utility costs. Outdoor solar lights usually work via a battery-powered solar panel that mounts on a post and recharges itself with direct sunlight. Unfortunately, solar lights don’t work in bad weather and carry a higher installation cost. The good news is you’ll recoup initial expenses over time with lower electricity bills.

Overall, making the switch to sustainable lighting is an easy way to go green in your indoor and outdoor living spaces!