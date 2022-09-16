FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for assistance in returning a side-by-side UTV they believe was stolen.

Just before 8 a.m. on September 16th, the FSJ RCMP received a report of an abandoned side-by-side in the Charlie Lake area.

In a release from the RCMP, they say officers attended and seized the side-by-side.

Those looking to claim the side-by-side can go to the local detachment. They should be able to provide a sales receipt, serial number or photograph and verbally describe the brand, colour, type and any special items of note on the side-by-side to the police.

The FSJ RCMP are still investigating the incident and asks anyone who has information on this matter to contact the local RCMP at 250-787-8100.