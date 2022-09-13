FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada says smoke from the Battleship Mountain wildfire will continue to move through the North Peace region over the next 24-28 hours.

This includes all communities along Highway 97, from Farmington to Pink Mountain, and along Highway 29, including Moberly Lake, Hudson’s Hope, Rolla, Clayhurst and Goodlow.

EC says smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances due to wind direction during a wildfire.

Wildfire smoke is part of a natural environment, but EC emphasizes the importance of being mindful of exposure due to health risks.

The weather service adds that wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event. Masks may lead to a false sense of security and make breathing more difficult when smoke is in the air.

EC recommends staying inside for those with breathing difficulties, finding an indoor place that is cool and ventilated, and using an air conditioner that cools and filters air.

If a home isn’t air-conditioned, the weather service says to consider going to a public place that is.

Opening windows may let in more polluted air, according to EC.

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases, which includes chemicals that can harm one’s health, according to the weather service.

For more information on current air quality values, visit the Government of Canada’s website on Public Weather Alerts.