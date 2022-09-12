Autumn is here which means it’s time for your home to go from the airy, openness of summer to the cozier, crisper feeling of fall. In celebration of the season, you might want to bring those oranges, reds, golds, and browns into your home.

We’re inspired by all the ways autumn plays on your senses, from the cool air on your skin to the smell of fireplaces burning and the sight of brilliant gold and red leaves. With those ideas in mind, we put together this list of fall decor ideas.

Real Pumpkins and Gourds

Real pumpkins and gourds are one of the best natural decor pieces you can bring in for the season. Line your stairs (inside or out) with pumpkins of varying sizes. Go with all orange, all white, or all green for a more classic look, or mix and match for a fun hodgepodge. Pile a wicker basket with a selection of gourds as a centrepiece, or flank the fireplace with an array of squash.

Fake Leaves

While we’d love to bring the real thing inside, live leaves won’t hold up to more than a day of decorating duty. Fortunately, fake leaves can look almost as gorgeous and can be added to wreaths and garlands or even stuck to windows in a decorative representation of their yearly fall.

Candles & Candle Holders

Swap out your sea- and cotton candy-themed summer candles for spicier, warmer scents. Fill the house with the aroma of cinnamon or pumpkin spice. Add a pumpkin-shaped candle holder for even more seasonal appeal.

Photo: fotostorm via gettyimages.com

Pillows

One of the easiest and most effective seasonal decorating items is the throw pillow. Pile orange, red, and gold pillows on the sofa, or go with a warm plaid to give the impression of piles of blankets. If you love representative images, choose one or two accent pillows decorated with a gold leaf, an orange pumpkin, or your favourite fall image.

Arts and Crafts Accents

Craft time with the kiddos (or grand-kiddos) can do double duty. Make turkeys from pumpkins by adding heads, tails, and feet. Or break out the paint and make patterns or faces on your pumpkins instead. Cut out leaves from orange, red, and brown construction paper and hang them on a string to make a garland. Feature these arts and crafts around the living areas and entryway.

Corn, Stalks, and Wheat Sheaths

Nothing says harvest time like dried corn, cornstalks, and wheat sheaths. You can prop large corn stalks by the front door, or tie them to the columns of your porch. Hang dried wheat sheaths from the mantle and line the top with multi-coloured corn, or create a centrepiece from a combination of them.

Fall Flowers

Marigolds, sunflowers, and mums bring a pop of fall colour into the home. Set a vase of sunflowers on your kitchen island or beside the guest bed. Feature large pots of mums at the front door or beside the fireplace. Fall flowers add a sense of freshness that compliments the coming indoors that’s natural with the season.

Colour

To really create the autumn atmosphere in your home, focus on neutrals and earthy colours with accents of deep orange, brilliant red, and warm gold. Blankets and throw pillows are easy ways to make a significant impact with colour. Natural accents are also a quick and easy way to bring the hues of the outdoors in. Fill a glass bowl with pinecones for an end table accent, or fill a vase with dried wheat and a stick of dried berries.

Celebrate the changing of the season and fill your house with autumn colours, harvest decorations, and that cozy feeling.