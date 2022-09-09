CHETWYND, B.C.–The District of Chetwynd will extend the nomination period for candidates for the local election until 4:00 pm on Monday in the effort to fill all council vacancies.

The district has six seats on its council and, currently, five candidates.

Three incumbents will seek to remain in the government: Clay Bassendowski, Melvin Deck, and Janet Wark. Two newcomers, Kayla MacDonald and Julia Nelson, will also run.

Allen Courtoreille will keep his seat as mayor with no other candidates running.

Provincial legislation tells municipalities to extend nomination periods over the weekend to fill all seats on council. If no more registrations are received, the district may go to a byelection.