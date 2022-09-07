FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Centre will play host to The Raven Collective for Larry Guno’s play, Bunk #7.

On November 12th, Bunk #7 will be coming to Fort St. John through the Bunk #7 Northern BC Reconciliation Tour 2022 by The Raven Collective.

Directed by Marianne Brorup Weston, Bunk #7 is a true story about six Indigenous boys from northern B.C. and their English supervisor in an Edmonton Residential School in 1960 where “unrest is in the air.”

The Raven Collective is an emerging Indigenous theatre company located in Terrace, B.C., touring across northern B.C. in October and November.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 each on the North Peace Cultural Centre’s website.

Other dates on the tour include Dawson Creek on November 8th and Doig River on November 13th.