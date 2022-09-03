PEACE RIVER REGION, BC- Six fires in the Prince George Fire Centre are lightning-caused and located between Williston Lake and Tumbler Ridge.

An Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Battleship Mountain, Bearhole Lake, Moberly River, Crassier Creek and Hasler Flats wildfires, now considered the Battleship Complex.

Increased wind activity and high temperatures will significantly impact fire behaviour today throughout the complex, specifically on the Battleship Mountain and Bearhole Lake wildfires.

The Battleship Mountain, Bearhole Lake and Dinosaur Lake wildfires are considered Wildfires of Note.

The community of Hudson’s Hope has been significantly impacted by smoke from the wildfires, with more expected to occur across BC’s northeast over the next 24-48 hours. +30km/h winds are forecasted for this afternoon.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the following areas:

North shore of Williston Lake;

Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40km Johnson FSR);

Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek;

West to approximately 10km West of Peck Creek;

North to Williston Lake.

The Battleship Mountain fire is currently 4,500 hectares and is considered a fire of note.

The Dinosaur Lake fire is 2.40 hectares and is also considered a fire of note.

The Folded Hill Creek fire is now 439 hectares and listed as out of control.

The Moberly River fire is still 28.47 hectares and out of control.

The Bearhole Lake fire is 1,600 hectares and is considered a fire of note.

The Crassier Creek fire, although only 0.01 hectares is listed as out of control.

The Hasler Flats fire is being held at 224 hectares.

There are 193 active wildfires across the province of BC.