The end of another season at the cottage or cabin is near. While the warm summer nights and beautiful fall leaves are magical, there comes a time when the cottage has to be closed up until next spring.

Before leaving for another season, it pays to go over the condition of your property and make any repairs to avoid nasty surprises. Here are some key things to do before closing up for the winter:

• Drain your pipes and/or leave your heat on low.

• Examine the septic tank and sump pump; ensure the sump pump has backup battery power.

• Unplug appliances to avoid issues if flooding does occur.

• Inspect your roof and any precarious trees nearby.

• Clean out eavestroughs as they can lead to water damage if blocked.

• Clear space around the foundation, aiming downspouts away from it.

• Review your insurance policy and make sure you have the proper coverage.

Devastating weather events such as heavy rainstorms are increasingly common, so it’s also crucial to take steps to prevent damage to your property from extreme conditions. Be sure to secure outdoor furniture or bring it inside, sign up with your utility company for outage alerts, and have a plan in place for what you’ll do in the event of a storm. Looking after these concerns can help prevent damage over the winter.