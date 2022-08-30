FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Applications are now being accepted for the North Peace Community Foundation‘s micro-grant pilot program focusing on community building.

According to a joint release from NPCF and the city, the program provides up to $500 to groups of neighbours for local projects that “focus on building community and making their neighbourhoods better places to live.

Initially started by the Vancouver Foundation, the program is based on the idea that everyone is a valuable community member with something to share.

These grants are meant for groups who live in the same neighbourhood where the projects will take place, said the release.

The project managers who apply are encouraged to have more people involved in organizing their projects by the foundation.

In other communities, these grants have reportedly funded block parties, emergency preparedness workshops, art-making projects, art shows, community gardens, book exchange boxes, music, harvest festivals, and sports days.

In Fort St. John, funding for these grants will be provided by the City of Fort St. John.

The application deadline is November 19th, and projects must be completed by March 15th, 2023.

To apply and for more information, visit the Neighbourhood Small Grants website.