VANCOUVER, B.C. — As kids return to school in September, ICBC is sharing tips for drivers, parents and caregivers to help children get to school safely.

ICBC says 31 children are injured in crashes while walking or riding their bikes each month.

Police and Speed Watch volunteers will reportedly watch drivers’ speed in school zones. Last year, 6,500 tickets were given to drivers for speeding in school and playground zones across the province.

Since 2016, ICBC has spent $950,000 on 84 projects focused on school safety, including last year’s seven projects.

The projects included adding pedestrian signals to crosswalks, rapid rectangular flashing beacons, raised medians, pedestrian refuge islands, speed reader boards and speed bumps.

ICBC’s tips for drivers:

Every school day, a 30-kilometre an-hour speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In playground zones, a 30-kilometre an-hour speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

Leave cellphones alone.

Watch for children walking or cycling.

If another vehicle stops in front or beside a driver, proceed cautiously and be prepared to stop as they may yield to a pedestrian.

Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing and the stop sign is out, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.

Walk around the vehicle before entering.

Look for pedestrians when reversing.

Ensure headlights, brake and turn lights are clear, visible and working.

A ball or hockey net may mean kids are playing nearby, slow down and watch for children.

ICBC’s tips for parents and caregivers:

When dropping a child off, they should exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk.

Practice children’s routes to school ahead of time. Review street names and landmarks.

Teach children the basics of crossing the street.

Teach children to walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk away from the road.

Children should walk facing oncoming traffic if there is no sidewalk.

Cross at intersections with a pedestrian crossing light or marked crosswalk.

Avoid shortcuts through parking lots or around parked cars where it’s hard for drivers to see small children.

Teach children to put away electronics while walking or biking so they can watch and listen for approaching vehicles.

If children are outside at night or in poor weather, ensure they wear bright or reflective clothing.

Discourage play on or around railways and only cross them at designated signals.

According to ICBC, four children are injured in Prince George every year while walking or cycling. One child is injured in crashes in school and playground zones every year.