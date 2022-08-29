Chores like laundry, dishes and vacuuming are unlikely to be your favourite activities. But they don’t have to be a nightmare. Here are a few genius ways to make taking care of your home easier on you.

Ditch your cupboard full of cleaners

There are so many specialized products on the market for cleaning any specific element in a home, but the reality is that one good all-purpose cleaner can do pretty much all of it. You don’t need a drawer or cabinet stuffed with cleaning materials. Experiment to find an all-purpose brand you like or do your own research and experiment with household ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice and baking soda to find what works best for you.

Make the most of your appliances

Over your life you may have learned seemingly hard and fast rules about laundry sorting or what can go in the dishwasher. While some of these ideas may still be useful, it’s worth evaluating what might be unnecessarily slowing you down. Modern appliances like washing machines and dishwashers now have more precise, customizable settings that actually work, so be sure to take full advantage. Even if you don’t have the latest machine, read the manual and look up the model on YouTube to brush up on how the settings work. Quick wash, refresh cycles and half loads are all common features and can save lots of time.

Send off your recycling

Recycling is valuable for the planet, but it can be really confusing what items you can recycle and what items you can’t, especially when it comes to more specialty products. But with some products you can take out the agonizing guesswork. Vaping or heated tobacco products, for instance, are easily recyclable or can be safely disposed of, just not in your local blue bin. Instead, you can collect your used devices and accessories, print a free shipping label online through Unsmoke Canada’s smoke-free recycling program, and ship them off to be recycled. It’s an easy, low-fuss way to do your recycling.

