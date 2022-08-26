The DSG Astro Paving presents Moose FM’s Block Party! In less than one month, you, your family and all your friends are invited down to see local artists, street performers and all the fun happening at The Block Party!

This year the Arctech Welding+Machining’s Kids Zone will host a pond where your kids can fish for a prize, a bouncy castle, and a big slide! Plus, Face Painting is free, thanks to the YMCA!

Trican presents the first ever Elder Space for the Doig River. You’ll find traditional games such as an antler toss, a space for storytelling and discussion and presentations, along with the sale of mukluks!

Over at the NP Credit Union Arts Market you’ll find something that is either delicious or helpful (or both)! From baked goods, to awareness and health and wellness products- you’ll find it at the NP Credit Union Arts Market.

The schedule has been posted online- click here to view

RSVP here!

📍 Centennial Park

September 10th 2022

11 AM – 4 PM

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut, Precision Drilling and YMCA.