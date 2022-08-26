ATLIN, B.C. — Northern Lights College (NLC) representatives met with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) in Atlin to sign a memorandum of understanding.

NLC president and CEO Todd Bondaroff, active vice president of student services and community relationships Scoot Clerk, NLC board of governors chair Tyler Holte and Indigenous relations coordinator Richard Resner met with TRTFN in Atlin, marking the beginning of a partnership that will benefit both parties moving forward, according to NLC.

Both signed the MOU to develop educational opportunities for TRTFN.

“NLC is pleased to be working collaboratively with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation to develop educational opportunities that are mutually beneficial,” says President Bondaroff.

“We look forward to the good work that will be accomplished because of this partnership.”