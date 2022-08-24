FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Wok Box Fort St. John is hosting a grand opening event on September 3rd and 4th.

Wok Box opened originally in May, but the grand opening event at Unit 103, 9317 96th Street, will be a Grand Opening Celebration to bring flavours from over ten different Asian countries to the community.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the Fort St. John community these last few months. We love preparing delicious meals for our guests all day, even late into the night! We invite everyone to visit us during our grand opening event on Sept 3 & 4,” said franchise owner Zenith Patel.

“We have an amazing deal of 50% off regular boxes that you don’t want to miss. Bring your friends and family, we have many great menu options for everyone!”

On the weekend of September 3rd and 4th, Wok Box Fort St. John is offering 50 per cent off regular rice or noodle boxes on all in-store purchases, according to a release.

The Grand Opening Celebration will also include a chance to win Wok Box for a year and other prizes, like a Visa Gift Card.