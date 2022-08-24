FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John warming centre and the Chetwynd Tansi Community Emergency Shelter are among the programs across B.C. receiving provincial funding to support homeless populations.

The funding is to support local services that respond to the effects of homelessness during extreme weather through the provincial government’s Strengthening Communities’ Service Program.

In Fort St. John, $259,280 is going towards expanding the daytime warming centre to the warming and cooling centre, important during summer heatwaves.

“We are happy to receive funding from this year’s Strengthening Communities’ Services grant to support our most vulnerable residents,” said Lori Ackerman, mayor of Fort St. John.

“This funding will allow us to expand the operation of our warming centre for eight additional months to act as a daytime shelter as we transition between seasons. We look forward to continuing to work with the province to support our community in the future.”

Chetwynd is receiving $200,000 towards the Tansi Community Emergency Shelter and fire-suppression support.

According to a release, the province is investing over $15 million in community-led projects that provide services such as mental health supports, new temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness, and expanding shelter availability through the program’s second intake.

This funding is in addition to the $76 million provided to local governments and modern Treaty Nations through the 2021 intake.

The full list of applicants to receive funding can be viewed below: