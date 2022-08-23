FORT ST. JOHN, BC — The Northern Environmental Action Team is looking for a coordinator for their Lettuce Eat pilot project.

The project is designed to address food insecurity driven by economic considerations.

According to the NEAT executive director, Karen Mason-Bennett, the project will seek ten to fifteen families experiencing food insecurity driven by affordability.

“Folks that are starting to kind of trim back on their food budget, who know they need to make rent, who know gas has gone up, and they need to make sure that they’re getting to work,” said Mason-Bennett. “They’re starting to cut back on food in order to afford those other things.”

NEAT will work with existing community partners, such as the Salvation Army, to identify and invite families to participate.

The program will bring its families together in groups to cook for all the participants. Meals will vary based on food allergies, cultural backgrounds and favourite foods.

According to NEAT, Lettuce Eat believes everyone has the right to healthy, nutritious food, regardless of income.

“We really want to make sure that not only we’re cooking in volume, but we’re actually cooking nutritious food,” said Mason-Bennett. “We want to make sure that we’re providing people with the best nutrition they possibly can carry throughout the day.”

The Lettuce Eat program hopes to kick off this fall and will run for 25 weeks.

“We’re really looking for somebody that has a strong love of both food and people and would like to connect those things,” said Mason-Bennett.

Applicants can apply for the position through NEAT’s website.