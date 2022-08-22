DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the South Peace.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for developing severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in the region.

They would like to remind the public to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for developing thunderstorms that produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.