DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the South Peace.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for developing severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in the region.

They would like to remind the public to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for developing thunderstorms that produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.