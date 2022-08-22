There’s arguably no better use of smart home technology than keeping your family and valuables safe, and a video doorbell offers a variety of home security benefits.

This small yet powerful surveillance equipment records video footage as visitors arrive—great for security whether you are home or away. Plus, the device’s sleek design hides its impressive functionality in an unobtrusive package.

If you’re looking to enhance home security or expand your smart home automation system, consider these key video doorbell benefits and check out these top products.

See Who’s At the Door — Even When You’re Away

A built-in video doorbell camera—such as the Google Nest Doorbell—captures anyone that’s heading to your door, knocks, or rings the bell. You can watch live or recorded footage via a smartphone, whether you are home or away. Thanks to this invaluable safety feature, you don’t have to open your door to a stranger—only at your own discretion.

Have a Two-Way Remote Conversation

If you’re home alone or busy, a video doorbell allows you to conduct a two-way conversation with an outside caller with the door closed. You can also speak remotely via your smartphone, and the visitor won’t even know you’re away.

This intercom-style feature comes in handy when you’re working, out of town, or if you’re out for a jog around the block. Thieves often target homes that look empty. Therefore, answering when someone rings the doorbell—especially when you’re not home—gives a potential burglar the impression that you’re talking from inside the house.

Enjoy Superb Video Quality — Even at Night

As with other cameras in your smart home security system, you can watch a live feed from a smart doorbell’s high-quality camera any time of day from anywhere via your smartphone. Plus, night vision technology delivers excellent images of nighttime visitors.

Keep an Accurate Visitor Log

If someone knocks on the door when you’re gone or you miss an in-person caller, a video doorbell takes a still shot and records the date and time of their visit. This function enables you to keep an accurate, continuous log of everyone who stops by your home and exactly when they were there.

Photo: isayildiz via gettyimages.com

Supplement a Smart Home Security System

A video doorbell is one important piece of a complete smart home security system. Different camera locations offer multiple views of your property. The extra doorbell footage adds additional security, safety, and peace of mind for your loved ones.

Overall, a video doorbell enhances home security and offers peace of mind near or far from home.