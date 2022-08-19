FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 staff are holding an information session for anyone interested in becoming an elected trustee.

The session will be held at School District 60 Board Office located at 10112 105th Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m on August 23rd.

“The information session is for people wanting to find out more about what being a trustee for School District 60 entails,” said Angela Telford, secretary-treasurer for the district.

Staff will go over who can be a trustee, the responsibilities and functions of trustees, time commitment requirements and the electoral process.

“We will have some of the current trustees available for potential candidates to speak with about their experiences, and Staff will also be available to answer questions,” Telford said.

For more information, Angela Telford or Brandy Longley can be reached at elections@prn.bc.ca.