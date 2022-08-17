FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C agreement, the City of Fort St. John can disperse free swimming and skating passes to not-for-profit groups in the community.

This year, there are reportedly over 2,000 pool and skating passes that Site C workers did not use, which will be made available for not-for-profit groups.

The passes are available by request on a first-come, first-served basis by completing the form below.

Once completed, the form can be emailed to vharris@fortstjohn.ca or dropped off at the Pomeroy Sport Centre front desk.

The requests will be processed, and an email notification will be sent when they are available for pickup at the Pomeroy Sport Centre front desk.