FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Last weekend’s annual DGS Astro and Paving golf tournament was a success this year, raising $65,000 for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living. 

The association provides support for people with complex needs and intellectual disabilities. 

Funds will cover items that aren’t funded, such as wheelchair accessibility in homes and vehicles and community programming.

Joseph Lang, executive director for the association, said the amount was the largest donation they’ve received to date. 

“DGS ended up topping up the donation at the end of the evening to get it to $65,000, which was incredibly generous,” said Lang. “

“The camaraderie from the companies that were present and the support we received was wonderful.”

The non-profit has received $460,000 through the tournament over the course of 15 years. 

Jordan Prentice is a multimedia reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program. Born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator. During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people...