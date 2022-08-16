FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Last weekend’s annual DGS Astro and Paving golf tournament was a success this year, raising $65,000 for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living.

The association provides support for people with complex needs and intellectual disabilities.

Funds will cover items that aren’t funded, such as wheelchair accessibility in homes and vehicles and community programming.

Joseph Lang, executive director for the association, said the amount was the largest donation they’ve received to date.

“DGS ended up topping up the donation at the end of the evening to get it to $65,000, which was incredibly generous,” said Lang. “

“The camaraderie from the companies that were present and the support we received was wonderful.”

The non-profit has received $460,000 through the tournament over the course of 15 years.