DGS Astro Paving presents Moose FM Block Party, which will be amazing! The list of vendors, participants and activities are too long to list. Every year the Moose FM Block Party hosts over 3000 people! From Face Painting to Sensory play, community organizations sharing awareness and prevention tips and local vendors- this is where you and the family will want to be on September 10th!

RSVP here!

📍Centennial Park

September 10th, 2022

11 AM – 4 PM

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut and YMCA.