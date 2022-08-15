FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This has been a busy summer at the museum, from tours and programs to our newspaper scanning project and special travelling exhibit.

Our summer student, Luke Weber, has been busy scanning the Alaska Highway News this

summer with the help of several volunteers.

He is now halfway through 1987, when the paper was a daily Monday through Friday. We are looking for more volunteers to help us scan the Alaska Highway News this fall.

Volunteers set their own hours and schedule – as little as an hour each month. We provide the necessary training on our large-scale scanner and indexing software.

If you are interested, stop by the museum or contact Heather at 250-787-0430.

We are always happy to answer inquiries found in our historic newspaper collection.

Digital copies of the Alaska Highway News from 1944-1987 are searchable at the museum

or by contacting us to search for you.

We provide 30 minutes of research for free (copies of articles subject to our archival fees).

Please contact us in advance if you plan on dropping by to do some research.

We are pleased to announce that the Our Living Languages travelling exhibition has been

extended until September 22.

This exhibit looks at what First Nations communities throughout the province are doing to help 34 different languages survive and flourish.

Developed by the Royal BC Museum and First Peoples’ Cultural Council, this exhibit

celebrates the resilience and diversity of Indigenous languages in the face of change. This

exhibit includes additional local content.

We are working on putting the final touches on the Allen House this month.

We’ve been busy moving furniture, cataloguing new donations (including original pieces from the Allen and Large families), writing signs, making lists of artefacts, etc. We are still looking for a few items for the house.

We are in need of two thin single bed mattresses (or pieces of foam), white single bed sheets (the older, the better), and chairs like in the Allen House front room photograph in this article.

Please contact Heather at the museum if you can help.