HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Folded Hill Creek wildfire, near Williston Lake, is now 570 hectares in size.

The fire is currently labelled as out of control and is being left to burn, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Prince George Fire Centre says it’s conducting fly-bys every two to three days and monitoring the fire closely.

The fire is still on the same slope it originated on, and the change in size is due to the fire consuming available fuel along its path.

The fire Centre states the fire activity remains low with rank one and rank two fire behaviour.

The fire has still not reached the decision points laid out by the fire centre.