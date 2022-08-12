CHETWYND, B.C. – The Prince George Fire Centre says the Hasler Flats wildfire is approximately 120 hectares and has forced Hasler Forest Service Road to be closed.

The road is closed from kilometre 9 to kilometre 26.

As of noon on Friday, the majority of fire is relatively calm with rank one fire behaviour, meaning a smouldering ground fire.

However, the east flank is very steep and was still seeing atypical high fire behaviour early Friday morning. It is a rank two fire behaviour, meaning a low vigour surface fire.

The east flank also has pockets of rank three fire behaviour, a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Due to the extreme slope, heavy equipment cannot work on the east flank, so crews are instead working to establish a fuel-free control line.

Additionally, helicopters are assisting crews with bucket support to cool the active edges as they progress with the fuel-free construction.

The BC Wildfire Service website states that 33 firefighters, four helicopters, and 12 pieces of heavy equipment are currently assigned to this fire.

Environment Canada and the B.C Ministry of Environment have lifted the air quality advisory in the South Peace River B.C. area.