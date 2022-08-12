WILLISTON LAKE, B.C. – The Folded Hill Creek wildfire, near Williston Lake, is now approximately 200 hectares in size.

As the fire was and still is being left to burn naturally, there hadn’t been an accurate map of its size for several days, according to the Prince George Fire Centre.

The fire is currently burning at a rank one rate, a small ground fire, but officials expect fire activity to increase.

(Provided – Prince George Fire Centre, BC Wildfire Service)

Since the fire is still burning within the modified response area, there are no plans to put the fire out at this time.

It hasn’t hit the designated decision points, so the fire centre is still monitoring this fire.