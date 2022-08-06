FORT ST. JOHN, BC- Men’s rec hockey season is fast approaching, and the league needs six teams – and referees too.

The league usually has 16 teams, but last year, due to COVID-19, was forced to play with ten teams.

Mike Hamre, president of the rec league, said there is an annual general meeting August 16th, which requires mandatory attendance for current team representatives, as well as new teams looking to join the league.

“If you qualify for minor hockey, you cannot play men’s rec,” said Hamre. “18-year-olds that don’t qualify for minor hockey must have a parent to sign on them playing.”

Beginning late September the season will have 26 weeks of hockey, with playoffs beginning in April. Hamre says ice time usually starts around 9 PM.

“We average two games a week, and usually take long weekends off,” said Hamre.

Hamre is “looking forward to another successful season,” and encourages anyone interested in joining the league or filling a referee position to follow the Fort St. John Men’s Rec Hockey page on Facebook, and reach out to him there.