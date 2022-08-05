CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd approved a $30,000 grant-in-aid for the Pine Valley Seniors Association on Tuesday.

The funding will go towards the Senior Activity Centre’s kitchen renovation project.

The kitchen, aside from being used by the Seniors Association, is also rented out to community groups — the revenue from which supports the non-profit’s programs, equipment, and activities.

Dan Rose, the representative for Chetwynd and the surrounding area on the Peace River Regional District board, offered to match the funds put forward by the district with regional district funding of $30,000 as well.

The Pine Valley Seniors Association has been actively fundraising for the project, which is expected to cost $131,626.80.

Grants have also been provided by the Lakeview Credit Union and the Northern Development Initiative. Bingo games and another upcoming fundraiser were also methods of raising money.