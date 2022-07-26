HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Northern Health says there is currently a temporary service disruption to the Hudson’s Hope Health Centre due to limited physician availability.

The health authority says the disruption is expected to last until August 16th.

The health centre may require temporary diversion to other hospital areas on short notice if there is no available physician.

Northern Health reminds citizens that in the event of an emergency, chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, 911 should always be called for transport to the nearest available facility.

If diversion from the Hudson’s Hope Health Centre is required, Northern Health states that its partners in patient transfer and local health services will be notified, and signage will be placed at the facility informing patients to call 911 for transport.

Northern Health recommends patients who aren’t sure their condition warrants an emergency room visit or who need health advice can call HealthLink B.C. at 811 or visit HealthLink B.C.’s website for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another option Northern Health presented is its virtual clinic at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

For more information on the virtual clinic, visit Northern Health’s website.

Northern Health says it appreciates residents’ patience, understanding and support for its dedicated health care providers and staff at Hudson’s Hope Health Centre.