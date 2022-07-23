UPDATE – BC Hydro says power should be restored to the area by 1:30.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A collision near Mile 55 of the Alaska Highway has knocked out power to over 300 customers in the area.

The power outage started just before 5 a.m. Saturday and is effecting 357 customers along the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake.

The power is out from the Golf Course Road to approximately Becker Hill Road.

There is no estimate for when power will be restored, but B.C. Hydro does say a crew is on site working to restore the outage.

#BCHwy97 reports of a vehicle incident near Charlie Lake at Bluebird Rd. Expect delays and watch for crews in the area. #FortStJohn — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2022

Drivebc.ca reports a vehicle incident occurred early Saturday morning near Bluebird Road and the Alaska Highway.

At this time we do not have any specific information about the collision. If you have information you can share, email news@moosefm.ca

