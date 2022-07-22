DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – City council selected a proposal for the first stage of the removal and restoration of Rotary Lake, a man-made lake in Dawson Creek near the Mile 0 Campground.

Reg Norman Trucking, a company based in Dawson Creek, was the proposal with the lowest budget, at $296,539.40, and was awarded the project. There were two other proposals, one of which was also within the city’s budget for the project, which included more of the optional work but were priced higher.

Dawson Creek has made several efforts to open Rotary Lake since 2017. Northern Health closed the free watering hole after two drownings, the most recent a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

The city decided the popular pond would never reopen as a lake again in February 2020.

The work to be done by Reg Norman Trucking is the first step in reshaping the area into a safer space.