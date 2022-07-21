DAWSON CREEK, B.C.–Council has agreed to start talks with Northern Health about using a city-owned property in Dawson Creek as housing for healthcare professionals.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead put forward the idea of using the property as housing for locums or agency nurses who cover positions in the healthcare system.

Several communities are competing for nurses and doctors across the province, according to the report presented to council on Monday.

“Supporting locums and agency nurses who are struggling right now with finding accommodation… could be a very positive win-win for us,” mayor Bumstead said.

The property has a home and a garage on it, as well as a number of outbuildings.

The report also notes that it could be a great incentive for health professionals coming to Dawson Creek—whether they are covering temporarily open positions or transitioning permanently.

An older but well-cared for home, inspections and updates if necessary are not expected to be extensive.

Discussions on who will take responsibility for these steps (likely either the city or the health authority) will occur at a later date.

The property, located at 1608-106 avenue is large enough to develop additional housing on the site and accommodate more healthcare workers at some point in the future.