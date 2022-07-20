PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – In the Prince George Fire Centre region, a new wildfire sparked on Tuesday near the Kiskatinaw River.

The suspected cause is lighting, and the fire is currently out of control, according to the Prince George Fire Centre, but crews are on site. The fire is .20 hectares in size.

On Monday, a suspected person-caused fire near Chetwynd’s West End Fraser Mill is listed as under control by the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. The fire is 0.01 hectares in size.

The 4.50-hectare fire near Thelaandoa Creek is now under control, and the 5.30-hectare fire near Kotcho Lake as well.

North of Dall Lake, the 150-hectare fire is still being held, while the 28.35-hectare fire west of Ingenika is still labelled as under control.

The 10-hectare fire near Rabbit River is still being held.

The PGFC currently has eight active wildfires.

The province has seen 307 fires so far this year, with 23 currently active.