DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District wants in on the Minister’s Advisory Group on Regenerative Agriculture and Agritech.

At their July 14 board meeting, directors voted to send a letter to ag minister Lana Popham asking if there’s an opportunity for a Northeast B.C. representative to be in the group, as there are no members from that region.

Formed last month, the advisory group of 17 is made up of industry experts, including farmers, academics, industry associations, private-sector representatives, and special advisers, all working together to strategize how technology can create more resilient farms and increase sustainability. Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary for rural development, will also serve on the group.

In a June 15 press release, Popham said soil is a powerful tool in fighting climate change, with B.C. home to 150 agritech companies working in food processing, precision agriculture, bio products, and food safety in addition to soil and crop technology.

“Our new [group] is bringing together farmers, academics and industry experts to find more opportunities in our natural systems of production and in agritechnology to restore soil, strengthen B.C. food security and create a thriving food economy,” she said.