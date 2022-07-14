TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The Tumbler Ridge RCMP wants to warn residents of online scams where victims are asked to purchase gift cards or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.

According to the local RCMP, scammers are offering get-rich-quick schemes and guaranteeing the victims they will receive money or other compensation for sending payment.

Constable David Riveiro with the detachment says these scams are more sophisticated because the scammers are seeking financial gain and acquiring personal information from the victim, such as a social insurance number.

Riveiro reiterates that if someone is asking a person to purchase gift cards or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoins, it is probably a scam.

If someone a resident is sent a cheque from someone they don’t know, then is asked to deposit it immediately and send back any overpayment, it is probably a scam.

If someone is asked to provide their social insurance number or any personal information online, unless it is a reputable source, it is probably a scam.

If residents receive a phone call, text message, email or any other form of unsolicited communication requesting payment or personal information, Riveiro recommends simply hanging up or not replying.

He reminds residents that they can block the number or email not to be contacted again, and if in doubt, the local RCMP detachment can be contacted.

Finally, he adds that the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre collects information on fraud and identity theft, and victims can report through the centre.

As of May 31st, 2022, there have been 37,284 reports of fraud, 23,653 victims of fraud and $207 million lost to fraud in 2022.