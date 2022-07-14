DAWSON CREEk, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has determined that Dawson Creek RCMP was not at fault after a man fell to his death in May.

Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a man climbing a crane at the 8th Street Bridge on May 23rd at around 4:30 a.m.

According to the IIO, independent witnesses confirmed that the man was beyond the reach of police when they arrived.

“The man subsequently fell and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said an IIO statement.

After reviewing evidence into the incident, including civilian witness statements, fire services records, and police information, the Chief Civilian Director determined police did not play a role in the man’s death.

The IIO investigation is now concluded. The BC Coroners Service’s independent investigation into the man’s death continues.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.