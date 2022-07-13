DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – TC Energy is hosting an open house for the Groundbirch Main Loop project, specifically the Sunrise and Saturn sections, next Tuesday in Dawson Creek.

On July 19th, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., residents can join TC Energy at the Calvin Kruk Centre for the Arts to learn more about the project, vendor opportunities and how the company works with communities.

The Calvin Kruk Centre for the Arts is located at 10401 10th Street in Dawson Creek.

The Sunrise Section of the Groundbirch Mainline Loop project consists of approximately 24 kilometres of 42-inch diameter pipeline that would begin at a tie-in point near the Groundbirch East Receipt Meter Station and end near the existing Dawson Creek Receipt Meter Station. This project is located northwest of Dawson Creek.

The Saturn Section of the Groundbirch Mainline Loop project is approximately 23 kilometres of 42-inch diameter pipeline, looping an existing Nova Gas Transmission Line from the existing Saturn No. 2 Receipt Meter Station to a future valve site. This project is west of Dawson Creek and southwest of Fort St. John.

TC Energy says this project is necessary to supply growing demand in B.C. and North American markets.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or TC Energy’s website.