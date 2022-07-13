REGINA — Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.

They were the only two cities among Canada’s 10 largest urban centres to experience a decline in median after-tax income of households.

Despite the decline, those living in Edmonton and Calgary continue to bring home some of the highest wages in Canada.

In Edmonton, the average household income people made after taxes was $84,000 in 2020, down from $87,000 in 2015.

Meanwhile in Calgary, average household income after-tax was $87,000 in 2020 down from $92,000 in 2015.

Households in these two cities are still bringing in more income than most urban centres in Canada, with Calgary having the highest household income among the cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press