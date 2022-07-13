FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chiropractic Clinic is moving locations, according to the owner and chiropractor, Dr. Elena Warkentin.

The clinic will be relocating to 9503 100th Avenue at the beginning of August.

Dr. Warkentin says the reasoning behind the move, is simply because she and her husband felt it was the right time.

“We’ve been more than happy here. It’s just kind of time for us to leave the nest,” Dr. Warkentin explained.

The clinic is currently located at 9730 101 Avenue, operating inside, and closely with, the Peace Clinic of Naturopathic Medicine.

With the move, the couple is excited to be operating under one banner with their practice.

The couple expects the move to go reasonably smoothly as they set up in the new location.

The phone number will remain the same, and Dr. Warkentin notes that digital scheduling will make the transition easier as well.

“There may be a couple of date closures, just so that we can make sure that everything is set up and ready to go right before,” she said.

The bigger space the new building offers will allow the clinic to have more treatment rooms, meaning they can offer more services.

“We’re really looking for a massage therapist right now who would like a really beautiful office space to work out of,” she said.

The doctors will also bring back their cold laser system, which helps with the initial healing and inflammatory phase of injuries.

A plan is in the works to also set up a gym in the back of the building to assist with rehabilitation. The couple has hired a kinesiologist and hopes to have the gym ready in September.

According to the College of Kinesiologists of Ontario, kinesiologists “use evidence-based research to treat and prevent injury and disease and to improve movement and performance.”

Miles Bason, an avid runner in Fort St. John, was hired to help with rehabilitation, and Dr. Warkentin says he is also a well-trained gait analyst.

“Between the two of us, we can really expand what we can do for foot care,” she said.

Future updates on the move-in dates will be provided through the clinics’ Facebook page as they become available.