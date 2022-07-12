DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – BC Transit has launched NextRide, an automatic vehicle location program, in the Dawson Creek Transit System.

NextRide provides BC Transit users with real-time bus locations along routes and predictions of arrival times at any stop.

Automated stop announcements will call out stops to customers on the bus to increase comfort, convenience and accessibility, according to BC Transit.

In a release, BC Transit states that bus location data is provided to mobility providers like Transit App, so customers can track the bus routes using the app they like.

BC Transit notes that customers using Google Maps to plan trips will experience a delay in the real-time data, as it takes several weeks for Google to start sharing this information.

According to the release, two installation teams are working closely together in nearby communities as they move through the province to install the new technology.

In total, NextRide will reportedly be installed on approximately 315 buses in British Columbia.

According to BC Transit’s website, NextRide is expected to be launched in Fort St. John this summer.

NextRide is part of BC Transit’s Smart Bus program that introduces new technologies on buses that improve the customer experience, grow ridership and make transit more accessible and safer.

More information can be found on the NextRide project page.