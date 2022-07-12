FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the start of the Energetic County Fair only days away, organizer Dale Plourde is sharing some tips to prepare community members for the three-day festival.

For parking, it will be limited to the streets around the fairgrounds. Plourde encourages festival guests to walk if they can.

All Pomeroy locations will have a shuttle for hotel guests. On Friday and Saturday, a school bus will be available for Energetic County Fair guests coming from Chetwynd and Charlie Lake.

Plourde encourages attendees to bring and wear sunscreen, as the weekend forecast could reach up to 24°C.

Guests are advised to arrive 30 minutes to an hour before the event kicks off to ensure no one misses the shows.

Plourde reminds guests that there will be a half-hour break between each act so people can grab food and drinks.

Even though there will be tables and chairs available, Plourde says guests can bring their own chairs too.

“You can bring your camping chairs and plunk yourself, your family, and your friends to find your spot. And that’s your spot for the day or the weekend. It all depends on what you want,” he explained.

“If you get there early, you get the better spots.”

One thing that isn’t allowed, however, is outside food or beverages.

“We wanna stop people from bringing in substances that are unsafe or alcohol, for example,” Plourde said.

Cash, debit and credit will be accepted at most vendors, at the gate.

Tickets are still available for purchase online, and Plourde recommends getting them ahead of time instead of at the gate, as they may run out.

The full interview can be viewed below: