FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Ale Trail’s Best Brewery Experience Award returns for the fifth year, and BC Ale Trail is asking British Columbians to nominate and vote for their favourite craft brewery.

The BC Ale Trail is a partnership between Destination British Columbia and the BC Craft Brewers Guild. The online resource for BC craft beer has self-guided itineraries highlighting local craft brewery destinations, including 210 breweries across 22 Ale Trails all over the province.

One of those trails is a 5-day trek in Northeast BC, including into the Peace Region. The trail begins in Fort St. John at Beard’s Brewing and Mighty Peace Brewing, plus a few local destinations, such as Tse’K’wa.

The next stop is Dawson Creek at the Post & Row Taphouse and some more local destinations, including a walking tour and a visit to the art gallery.

Quesnel, Williams Lake and Valemount follow, with their own breweries, local cafés, trails and more.

British Columbians can vote for their favourite BC craft brewery experience by a simple entry form. They will also be entered into draws for one of the Grand Prize Deluxe Weekend Getaways.

Each prize includes two nights’ accommodations and a BC Ale Trail prize pack valued at $250, either at a hotel in Vancouver or a hot springs resort in Nakusp.

Additionally, six voters will win a $100 gift certificate to the BC Ale Trail prize.

Votes can be cast here until August 31st, 2022, and the winner will be announced during BC Craft Beer Month in October.